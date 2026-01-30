Canucks Boeser Not Expected To Play Before Olympic Break

The Vancouver Canucks will most likely be without Brock Boeser until after the Olympic break. On Friday, Head Coach Adam Foote revealed that while Boeser would travel on the upcoming road trip, but said, "I can't see him play next week." Boeser is currently on IR and is eligible to be activated on Monday.
Boeser is currently in protocol after taking a hit to the head on Sunday. The hit resulted in Bryan Rust receiving a three-game suspension. While Boeser is not expected to play, he will accompany the team on their upcoming two-game road trip
The Canucks have three games remaining before the 2026 Olympic break. They play the Toronto Maple Leafs at home on Saturday before hitting the road to face the Utah Mammoth and the Vegas Golden Knights. Game time for Saturday is scheduled for 4:00 pm PT.
