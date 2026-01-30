Former Canucks Captain Bo Horvat Is On Pace To Shatter His Career Goal-Scoring Averages

After 30 games with the Islanders in 2022–23, Horvat seemed to find his groove again, putting up 33 goals in 81 games for a goals per game pace of a little over 0.4. The part of his game that did see some extra growth compared to his time in Vancouver was his shooting average, as he has been averaging three shots or more per game each year since his first full season with the Islanders. He registered an average of 3.062 shots per game in 2023–24, three per game in 2024–25, and is currently on pace for 3.25 in 2025–26. Prior to the injury he sustained in December, Horvat was on pace to finish top-five in the NHL in scoring — something that likely factored into his naming to Canada’s 2026 Winter Olympic roster.