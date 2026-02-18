Canucks’ Chytil, Buium In Non-Contact Jerseys At First Practice After 2026 Olympic Break

The Vancouver Canucks took part in their first practice after the 2026 Winter Olympic break today, during which a few familiar faces joined the group. Nearly every player who’d been out of the lineup by February 4 returned to skating today, with the split groups of veterans and younger players taking part in light drills.
In the first group, Brock Boeser, Marco Rossi, and Filip Chytil all skated for Vancouver, with Chytil donning a red non-contact jersey. Boeser and Rossi remained in regular jerseys, with Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote confirming that Rossi is now “all healed up, ready to go.”
A notable absence from this group was Conor Garland, though the team confirmed that the forward was feeling under the weather, which was why he ended up missing today’s practice.
The second group featured Vancouver’s younger players, with Nils Höglander and Zeev Buium both making their first appearances since sustaining their respective injuries near the beginning of the break. Buium skated in a non-contact with a full cage, while Höglander wore a regular practice jersey.
“He’s close, for sure,” Foote added on Höglander’s status. “He’s a dog on a bone there in the corners, and we want to see him get back to what he was. And I think he’s pretty hungry.”
The 2026 Winter Olympics conclude on February 22, though some Canucks have already been eliminated as Teddy Blueger and Anrī Ravinskis of Latvia lost to Elias Pettersson and Sweden earlier today.
Vancouver resumes play on February 25 against the Winnipeg Jets at 7:00 pm PT. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.
