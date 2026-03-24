'You Should Never Take A Single Day In This League For Granted': Canucks Kevin Lankinen Details His Outlook On The Final Month Of The 2025-26 Season

The 2025-26 season has been a disappointing one for the Vancouver Canucks. Despite some optimism at the start of the campaign, the Canucks have dropped to the bottom of the standings and are now entering what could be a multi-year rebuild. Ultimately, the organization needs to answer many questions, including who wants to stay and who will be on the move this off-season.
One player who is signed to a multi-year contract is goaltender Kevin Lankinen. The 30-year-old has had a difficult season with only eight wins in 39 games. Despite everything that happens, Lankinen is staying focused on ending his season the right way instead of checking out with a month to go.
"I think that's just all about the mentality of being a good pro," said Lankinen. "Having the right tools to be present, because you should never take a single day in this league for granted. And every single game is a chance to showcase yourself and get better. It's the way I see it, and always the way I've gone about my business. So I don't really look ahead. I only focus on today, and what's ahead tomorrow."
The 2025-26 season is Lankinen's sixth in the NHL. Since signing with Vancouver back in 2024, he has played 90 games and posted a record of 33-38-15. Even though this season did not go as planned, Lankinen is committed not just to improving his own game but also to helping the team get better.
"To me, it just always comes back to the day-to-day stuff. How to get better. I mean, personally and as a team, we can all do a better job, and we all know that, and we will. That's why we're here every day, finding ways to get better."
Since the trade deadline, much of the conversation surrounding the Canucks has centred on the change in vibe. While there are still experienced players in the locker room, the younger players are starting to take over, resulting in more positivity around the team. For Lankinen, he has noticed not just a vibe shift, but also a difference in how the team has played over the past few weeks.
"Yeah, I think it's been positive. Good energy, good chemistry in the locker room. I think, obviously, the game has trajected in the right direction too. Like we've been putting in some better performances. Of course, we can always win more games, but I think there's something to build on."
Locker-room leadership has also been a topic of conversation surrounding this team. Vancouver will have a young team again next season, so they will need their experienced players to step up and guide the next generation. According to Lankinen, he is ready to step up into a leadership role and help players both on and off the ice.
"Just being myself. I'm not trying to be anything else. I think my daily habits, my professionalism, they speak for themselves. And even on the ice, I'm trying to be a calming presence in the net. Help the young guys out by being loud out there, but all in all, just being a good teammate and making sure the culture we're bringing in is a good one."
As mentioned, there is less than a month left in the 2025-26 season. Even if the Canucks go on a multi-game winning streak, odds are they are still going to finish 32nd at the end of the year. As Lankinen explained, there are many lessons to be drawn from the campaign, but those conversations are best saved for the off-season.
"100%. Like the way I see it, there's never really losses, there's only lessons. And this year we had quite a few lessons. So this is probably not the right time to recap just yet, but maybe in a month or so, we will sit down and look back and see what we can actually take away from this season."
In the end, Lankinen is the type of player who would work well during a rebuild. He is a calming presence and someone who isn't afraid to answer hard questions. With four years remaining on his current deal after this season, Lankinen could play an important role not just for the team now, but also in the future.
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