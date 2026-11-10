Canucks Head Coach Manny Malhotra Delivers Message To Fans After 16th Regulation Loss In 20 Games

"First of all, we're very grateful for the energy and support that our fans give to us. They're intelligent hockey fans. They understand what's going on here. At the same time, we want to put forth an effort that's worthy of of their cheering and their praise and and their commitment to the team. And when we don't see it from our group, it's frustrating to us as a staff. But we fully understand the frustration of the fans when they don't get the effort that they deserve to see on a nightly basis. So, my message to the fans would be: We greatly appreciate your support and ask you to stay with us. And we're doing our best to get out of this."