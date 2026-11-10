Canucks Head Coach Manny Malhotra Delivers Message To Fans After 16th Regulation Loss In 20 Games

Vancouver Canucks
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Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2026 4:01 PMPublished Nov 10, 2026 4:01 PM
Updated Nov 10, 2026 4:08 PM
Canucks Head Coach Manny Malhotra shared a message for the fans after Vancouver suffered their 16th regulation loss through 20 games.
The Vancouver Canucks suffered their 16th regulation loss of the 2026-27 season on Monday night, losing 3-1 to the Philadelphia Flyers in their 20th game of the season. This was Vancouver's sixth consecutive overall loss and seventh straight on home-ice.
When prompted, Canucks Head Coach Manny Malhotra shared a message to the fans, emphasizing gratitude for their continued presence in the building despite the results not emerging.
"First of all, we're very grateful for the energy and support that our fans give to us. They're intelligent hockey fans. They understand what's going on here. At the same time, we want to put forth an effort that's worthy of of their cheering and their praise and and their commitment to the team. And when we don't see it from our group, it's frustrating to us as a staff. But we fully understand the frustration of the fans when they don't get the effort that they deserve to see on a nightly basis. So, my message to the fans would be: We greatly appreciate your support and ask you to stay with us. And we're doing our best to get out of this."
After a disastrous 2025-26 season that saw Vancouver finish 32nd-overall, the organization made changes to push their goals towards long-term success rather than short-term. Embracing the rebuild status, the Canucks parted ways with former General Manager Patrik Allvin and Head Coach Adam Foote, bringing on Daniel and Henrik Sedin as co-Presidents of Hockey Operations, Ryan Johnson as GM, and Malhotra as Head Coach.
Expectations for the Canucks heading into the 2026-27 season were not to contend, but to not play "losing hockey." Through their first 20 games of the season, Vancouver's results haven't screamed 'winning' — but not all have been massive losses from an effort standpoint.
“There’s a very big difference between losing games, which is inevitable; every team is going to do it, and playing losing hockey,” the Head Coach had said ahead of Vancouver's Training Camp at the start of the year. “The measure of our group will be on playing the right way, doing the things that we’re talking about, having details to your game, which is going to give us an opportunity to win. Those are the measures that, when you look back on a game, did we check the boxes? That’s where the pride or the joy will come from: knowing that we are learning, we’re doing the things that we’re asked, and it’s getting better."
Vancouver will look to turn the page on Friday, when they welcome the New York Rangers to Rogers Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm PCT.
Jun 4, 2026; Vancouver, BC, CANADA; Manny Malhotra speaks during press conference where the Vancouver Canucks introduce Malhotra as their new head coach during a press conference at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
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