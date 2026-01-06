Canucks Hronek & Kämpf Named To 2026 Winter Olympics Roster For Czechia

Two more members of the Vancouver Canucks are headed to the 2026 Winter Olympic rosters, as Filip Hronek and David Kämpf have been named to Czechia’s roster. With Elias Pettersson (Sweden), Kevin Lankinen (Finland) and Teddy Blueger (Latvia) already named to their respective rosters, the Canucks’ total now rises to five players named to 2026 Winter Olympic rosters.

Hronek is the least surprising Canuck named to Czechia’s Olympic roster, as the defenceman played a big role for his team during the 2025 IIHF World Championship back in May. The defenceman has represented Czechia five times at the World Championships and twice as a member of their U20 World Junior Championship team. He currently has three goals and 22 assists in 41 games played this season.

Many may have written Kämpf off at the beginning of the season when it came to Czechia’s Olympic roster, given that he did not actually play his first NHL game of 2025–26 until he signed with the Canucks back in November. While the center struggled to generate offensively at the beginning of his time with Vancouver, he has since seemed to pick things up a bit despite his revolving set of linemates. Kämpf has played in three different World Championships for Czechia as well as two World Junior Championships.

Hronek and Kämpf will join a Czech roster that had already named Ondřej Palát, David Pastrňák, Pavel Zacha, Radko Gudas, and Lukáš Dostál to the team back in June. Dan Vlader, Jan Rutta, Radek Faksa and Ondřej Kaše were also named to Czechia’s roster alongside Hronek and Kämpf earlier today.

Czechia’s first matchup of the 2026 Winter Olympics takes place on February 12 at 7:40 am PT, during which they'll take on Canada.

