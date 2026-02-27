Canucks Jim Rutherford Gives Outlook On The Future Of The Organization

"There's nothing we can do about yesterday," said Rutherford. "What are we going to do about tomorrow? Are we on the upswing? I don't know if upswing would be the right word. I think we're on the right track to do what we need to do to get this team in a position in the next few years to start to be very competitive and start to get in a position to contend because I like our young players, and I like their attitudes. I like their work ethic. I like where they're at in their game. Just look at our defence. When you've got the three guys under 21 years old playing regular on your defence, that's pretty damn good. And these guys are getting better all the time, or they make a mistake, but so do veteran guys, but they're learning from them and love their attitudes. We got (Braeden) Cootes coming here, that's going to help us at center. We've got other guys in the organization to develop them quite nicely. So I like where we're at. How soon is that upswing? I don't know. I'd like to think it's the start of next year when we can flush everything out. The things are behind us, the Miller, the Hughes trade, we know where that sits now. The young guys know they're going to be on the team as long as they're progressing, and we'll just continue to add to that. And I do believe that we will be more competitive next year."