Canucks Trading Tyler Myers Has Turned Into A Matter Of When, Not If

While Thursday was an off day for the Vancouver Canucks, the rumour mill has been in full force surrounding defenceman Tyler Myers. After being held out of Wednesday's game for "roster management purposes", it appears that the 36-year-old will soon be on the move. According to multiple reports, the Detroit Red Wings have already submitted an offer to the Canucks, with all that remains being Myers waiving his no-move clause.
While a Myers trade right now is unexpected, it is not completely unsurprising. Vancouver is entering a rebuild, which is less than ideal for a player who may not have many more shots at a Stanley Cup. Even though it is clear that Myers wants to stay with the Canucks, the best course of action for both clubs appears to be a trade, which could occur at any moment.
Myers has been a key member of the organization for seven seasons. He helped Vancouver qualify for the 2020 and 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs and currently sits 31st all-time in franchise history for games played at 488. Nicknamed "The Chaos Giraffe", Myers has had memorable moments on the ice while bringing leadership and accountability to the dressing room.
The question now is, when will the Myers trade be finalized? After sitting out Wednesday night, it is hard to imagine he won't be dealt before Saturday's matchup against the Seattle Kraken. That being said, Myers does control where and when he gets dealt, which adds another level of complexity to the situation.
