Canucks’ Kevin Lankinen Nominated For 2026 Bill Masterton Trophy

Lankinen has been named the Canucks' nominee for the 2036 Bill Masterton Trophy.
Vancouver Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen has been named the organization’s nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. Nominees for this award are decided on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association, with the award going to a player “who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the game.”
Lankinen, who is currently dealing with an upper-body injury, is in his second season with the Canucks after putting up career numbers in 2024–25 with 25 wins and four shutouts. This season has not gone nearly as well due to a variety of other factors including injuries to his fellow goaltenders and multiple different trades, with Lankinen having played in 44 games thus far.
Other nominees for the Masterton Trophy in 2025–26 include Jonathan Toews of the Winnipeg Jets, Linus Ullmark of the Ottawa Senators, and Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche. Previous winners include Sean Monahan (2025), Connor Ingram (2024), and Kris Letang (2023).
The Canucks' Masterton Trophy nominee in 2025 was Dakota Joshua, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer and had surgery during the off-season before making his return to the lineup in November. Prior to that, Vancouver’s past nominees include Noah Juulsen (2024), Brock Boeser (2023), and Luke Schenn (2022).
The full list of nominees for 2026 can be found below.
- Anaheim Ducks: Ville Husso
- Boston Bruins: Charlie McAvoy
- Buffalo Sabres: Rasmus Dahlin
- Calgary Flames: Devin Cooley
- Carolina Hurricanes: Taylor Hall
- Chicago Blackhawks: Spencer Knight
- Colorado Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog
- Columbus Blue Jackets: Boone Jenner
- Dallas Stars: Jamie Benn
- Detroit Red Wings: Dominik Shine
- Edmonton Oilers: Connor Ingram
- Florida Panthers: Brad Marchand
- Los Angeles Kings: Anze Kopitar
- Minnesota Wild: Jesper Wallstedt
- Montreal Canadiens: Mike Matheson
- Nashville Predators: Ozzy Wiesblatt
- New Jersey Devils: Brenden Dillon
- New York Islanders: Kyle Palmieri
- New York Rangers: Matthew Robertson
- Ottawa Senators: Linus Ullmark
- Philadelphia Flyers: Garrett Wilson
- Pittsburgh Penguins: Anthony Mantha
- San Jose Sharks: Laurent Brossoit
- Seattle Kraken: Jordan Eberle
- St. Louis Blues: Jordan Binnington
- Utah Mammoth: Clayton Keller
- Tampa Bay Lightning: Darren Raddysh
- Toronto Maple Leafs: Oliver Ekman-Larsson
- Vancouver Canucks: Kevin Lankinen
- Vegas Golden Knights: Akira Schmid
- Washington Capitals: Alex Ovechkin
- Winnipeg Jets: Jonathan Toews
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