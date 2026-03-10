Canucks Organization Signs NCAA Free-Agent To One-Year AHL Contract

With a depleted set of forwards, the Abbotsford Canucks have signed Austin Brimmer to a PTO and one-year contract.
The Abbotsford Canucks have played their past few games with only three full forward lines, leading them to sign forward Austin Brimmer to a PTO for the remainder of the 2025-26 season as well as a one-year contract through the 2026-27 season.
Brimmer, who is 24, has spent four seasons playing in the NCAA; three with Long Island University and one with Rochester Institute of Technology. He's registered season-highs in both goals (10) and assists (15) in 36 games. In his three seasons with LIU, he scored 23 goals and 32 assists in 97 games.
As mentioned, Brimmer will join the AHL Canucks during the 2026-27 season as well as to end 2025-26. He is the first NCAA free-agent signing the Canucks organization has made thus far, though management did note they would be looking into making some more after the trade deadline.
Abbotsford plays in the third game of a six-game home stand when they take on the Manitoba Moose later tonight. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.
Jan 12, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; View of a Vancouver Canucks logo on a jersey worn by a member of the team during the second period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.