Canucks Place Pierre-Olivier Joseph On IR, Recall Victor Mancini From Abbotsford

Only one day after announcing their opening night roster, the Vancouver Canucks have already made changes to their lineup. The team announced today that they have placed defenceman Pierre-Olivier Joseph on retroactive IR (from September 30) and called up defender Victor Mancini. Since Joseph has been placed on the IR retroactively, he is able to return to play whenever he is ready.

Mancini was one of the final roster cuts for the Canucks, with the team announcing he, along with defenceman Tom Willander, would be sent down to the Abbotsford Canucks on Sunday. The defender was one of the team’s pre-season standouts, but would have likely stayed on the team in a seventh-defenceman role if he had remained with Vancouver instead of Joseph.

Canucks head coach Adam Foote noted last Thursday that Joseph had been dealing with a minor injury, hence why he hadn’t been present in as many of the team’s pre-season games. The defenceman’s last game was on September 28 against the Edmonton Oilers. He has not taken part in a team practice since then.

Joseph is one of a few defencemen in the Canucks organization dealing with minor injuries, as Guillaume Brisebois and Jett Woo were also absent from training camp and pre-season due to injury issues. Derek Forbort has also missed some practices but is not expected to miss any playing time as of right now.

The Canucks begin their 2025–26 season on October 9 against the Calgary Flames. They’ll start the season at home, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.

