Canucks Players Make Their Super Bowl LX Picks

The Vancouver Canucks and Abbotsford Canucks have officially made their Super Bowl LX picks. With the Super Bowl featuring the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, the Canucks' picks weren't as evenly-split as some may think they were. In posts by @Canucks on Instagram and @AbbyCanucks on X, players from both squads shared who they think will be taking home the Vince Lombardi Trophy later today.