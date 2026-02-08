Canucks Players Make Their Super Bowl LX Picks

The Vancouver Canucks and Abbotsford Canucks have officially made their Super Bowl LX picks. With the Super Bowl featuring the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, the Canucks' picks weren't as evenly-split as some may think they were. In posts by @Canucks on Instagram and @AbbyCanucks on X, players from both squads shared who they think will be taking home the Vince Lombardi Trophy later today.
Abbotsford Canucks
18 members of the AHL Canucks cast their votes for Super Bowl LX, with the vote pretty narrowly split down the middle. Eight players picked the Patriots to win the Super Bowl: Cole Clayton, Derek Daschke, Dino Kambeitz, Nick Poisson, Cooper Walker, Jett Woo, Nils Åman, and Anri Ravinskis.
The Seahawks finished the vote with the slight edge over New England for Abbotsford, as the remaining 10 players picked them to win later today. Arshdeep Bains, Ty Mueller, Jimmy Schuldt, Chase Stillman, Jujhar Khaira, Sawyer Mynio, Ben Berard, Danila Klimovich, Christian Felton, and Chase Wouters all selected Seattle to win.
Vancouver Canucks
Vancouver's Super Bowl picks leaned a little more in the favour of one particular team, with 18 players also making their selections. Only five players picked the Patriots to win: Jake DeBrusk, Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Tom Willander, Conor Garland, and Pierre-Olivier Joseph.
The majority of Vancouver's players picked the Seahawks to win tonight, with 13 of the 18 surveyed players picking Seattle. These players include Tyler Myers, Aatu Räty, Victor Mancini, Max Sasson, Linus Karlsson, Drew O'Connor, Liam Öhgren, David Kämpf, Evander Kane, Kevin Lankinen, and all three Petterssons.
Super Bowl LX begins at 3:30 pm PT later today.
