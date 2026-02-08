How The Vancouver Canucks Stack Up To The Rest Of The NHL: 2026 Olympic Break

The Vancouver Canucks have officially reached the 2026 Winter Olympic break with 57 games of the 2025–26 season under their belt. Throughout that span of time, the Canucks have played themselves comfortably into 32nd in the NHL with a record of 18–33–6 and 42 points. Here’s how the Canucks stack up to the rest of the NHL at the 2026 Winter Olympic break.
Aside from in goals-for (145, 29th in the NHL), Vancouver ranks either 32nd or 23rd in their listed team stats. Along with their record and points-percentage (.368%), Vancouver also ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals-against (208) and penalty-killing (70.6%). When it comes to their shots per game (26.9), faceoff win rate (48.5%), and power play (18.2%), the Canucks actually rank 23rd in the NHL.
Vancouver’s three goal-scoring leaders — Elias Pettersson, Jake DeBrusk, and Drew O’Connor — are all tied with players like Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Evgeni Malkin, and Matvei Michkov for 125th in the NHL when it comes to total goals scored throughout 2025–26. This is one of the four categories that DeBrusk leads the Canucks in at this point in the season, as he also leads Vancouver in shots (156, tied for 25th in NHL), power play points (14, tied for 70th in NHL), and power play minutes (192:07, 28th in NHL). Marcus Pettersson has also taken the lead in an extra category, now leading the Canucks in blocks (95, 37th in NHL) in addition to minutes played on the penalty kill (160:19, 23rd in NHL).
The Canucks’ goaltending department has not been what many expected of them this season. Vancouver’s highest-ranked goaltending stat compared to the rest of the NHL is Kevin Lankinen’s high-danger shots faced (261), in which Vancouver places 15th in the league. In comparison, however, Thatcher Demko holds the team’s lead in high-danger save-percentage with .803% (T-37th in NHL). Their lowest-ranked stat on this list is their win count (T-48 in NHL), which Demko has held since the 35-game mark with eight.
Vancouver will resume the season on February 25 with a home game against the Winnipeg Jets at 7:00 pm PT. They’ll head to Washington for a quick match against the Seattle Kraken on the 28th, before taking part in two more home games against the Dallas Stars (March 2) and Carolina Hurricanes (March 4) ahead of the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.
