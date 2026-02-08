How The Vancouver Canucks Stack Up To The Rest Of The NHL: 2026 Olympic Break

Vancouver’s three goal-scoring leaders — Elias Pettersson, Jake DeBrusk, and Drew O’Connor — are all tied with players like Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Evgeni Malkin, and Matvei Michkov for 125th in the NHL when it comes to total goals scored throughout 2025–26. This is one of the four categories that DeBrusk leads the Canucks in at this point in the season, as he also leads Vancouver in shots (156, tied for 25th in NHL), power play points (14, tied for 70th in NHL), and power play minutes (192:07, 28th in NHL). Marcus Pettersson has also taken the lead in an extra category, now leading the Canucks in blocks (95, 37th in NHL) in addition to minutes played on the penalty kill (160:19, 23rd in NHL).