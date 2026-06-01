Canucks Prospect Gabriel Chiarot And The Kitchener Rangers Win 2026 Memorial Cup

Canucks prospect Gabriel Chiarot has won the 2026 Memorial Cup with the Kitchener Rangers.
Vancouver Canucks prospect Gabriel Chiarot and the Kitchener Rangers have won their third Memorial Cup in franchise history.
After a dominant round-robin that saw them win all three of their matchups against the Everett Silvertips, Chicoutimi Sagueneéns, and Kelowna Rockets, Kitchener advanced to their seventh Memorial Cup Final and took the WHL champion Silvertips down by a score of 6-2. This is Kitchener’s first Memorial Cup win since 2003.
Six different players found the back of the net for the Rangers in today’s win, with goals coming from Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Dylan Edwards, Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), Sam O’Reilly (Tampa Bay Lightning), and Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche). On Everett’s side, 2026 draft prospect Matias Vanhanen continued his stretch of solid play by scoring a goal, as did Detroit Red Wings prospect Carter Bear.
Kitchener advanced to the 2026 Memorial Cup after winning the 2026 OHL championship with series wins against the Saginaw Spirit, Sault St. Marie Greyhounds, Windsor Spitfires, and Barrie Colts. During their OHL playoff run, Kitchener did not lose more than one game per series, sweeping both Saginaw and Barrie. The Rangers finished the 2025–26 regular season with the second-best record in the OHL with 101 points (47–14–5–2).
Chiarot, who was selected 175th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft by Vancouver, made an impact in his team’s dominant Memorial Cup run by scoring a goal and an assist in four games. He played on Kitchener’s top-line featuring O’Reilly and Edwards.
"Just the resilience and the belief in this group was unreal. All game, I know they had their moments, had their pressure on us, but we stick to the fight, and we found a way to get it done, and that's what this team's been all about, just finding ways to get it done," Chiarot told The Hockey News post-game.
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