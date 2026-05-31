Aatu Räty And Finland Win Gold In 1–0 Overtime Victory Against Switzerland: Canucks At The 2026 World Championship

Räty has had a strong tournament for Finland this year, putting up seven points in 10 games and scoring in his team’s 4–2 semi-final win against Canada on Saturday. The trust that Finnish head coach Antti Pennanen has in the Canucks forward has been prevalent this tournament, as Räty took the opening draw of today's 3-on-3 overtime period. He finished today's game with 14:14 minutes played and drew a penalty during the third period.