Aatu Räty And Finland Win Gold In 1–0 Overtime Victory Against Switzerland: Canucks At The 2026 World Championship

Canucks forward Aatu Räty is a World Championship gold medallist.
Vancouver Canucks forward Aatu Räty is an IIHF World Championship gold medallist.
Finland, who won every game of their 2026 tournament except for their final preliminary-round matchup against Switzerland, took a 1–0 overtime win against the host-country to win their third gold medal in the past seven tournaments. Their last two gold medals came in 2022 and 2019.
Switzerland comes in second place after going undefeated in regulation through the entire competition. Today’s 1–0 loss to Finland marks their third consecutive silver medal at the World Championships, as they also lost by a score of 1–0 to Team USA in 2025 and 2–0 to Czechia in 2024.
Finland 1, Switzerland 0 (OT)
Neither Finland nor Switzerland were able to find the back of the net in regulation today, resulting in the gold-medal game being decided in overtime for the second consecutive year. Swiss goaltender Leonardo Genoni stopped all but one of the 28 shots he faced, while Justus Annunen notched his first shutout of the tournament. Buffalo Sabres forward Konsta Helenius scored the game-winner in overtime.
Räty has had a strong tournament for Finland this year, putting up seven points in 10 games and scoring in his team’s 4–2 semi-final win against Canada on Saturday. The trust that Finnish head coach Antti Pennanen has in the Canucks forward has been prevalent this tournament, as Räty took the opening draw of today's 3-on-3 overtime period. He finished today's game with 14:14 minutes played and drew a penalty during the third period.
2026 Tournament Standings:
- Finland
- Switzerland
- Norway
- Canada
- Czechia
- Latvia
- Sweden
- USA
- Slovakia
- Germany
- Austria
- Denmark
- Slovenia
- Hungary
- Italy
- Great Britain
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.