Canucks Prospect Named OHL Player Of The Month For December 2025

Vancouver Canucks prospect Riley Patterson has been named OHL Player of the Month for December 2025. The 19-year-old is currently playing for the Niagara IceDogs and recorded 19 points in 11 games over the past month. Of note, Caleb Malhotra, who is the son of Abbotsford Canucks head coach Manny Malhotra, was also named to the Performers of the Month, picking up Rookie of the Month honours.

Patterson is having a season to remember in the OHL. In 33 games, the Canucks 2024 fourth-rounder has ranks sixth in the OHL in goals with 21 and fifth in points with 45. Patterson has already signed his ELC with Vancouver and could be a player who makes the jump to the AHL next year.

As for Patterson's IceDogs, they currently sit sixth in the Eastern Conference. In 35 games, Niagara has a record of 17-15-2-1 and has won its last four games. The IceDogs are 10 points out of the division lead, which is currently being held by Patterson's former team, the Barrie Colts.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Vancouver Canucks Stats From 2025

Vancouver Canucks At The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship: December 31

10 Storylines That Dominated 2025 For The Vancouver Canucks

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.