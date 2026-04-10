Report: Multiple Canucks Staff In Attendance At OHL Playoff Matchup Between Brantford & North Bay

Despite the notable connections between Malhotra and the Canucks organization, there are still a few other prospects playing in this game that could be catching the eyes of Vancouver’s management instead. North Bay centre Ryder Cali is another intriguing prospect who is projected to go during the second round of the draft. Cali finished the regular season with 16 goals and 20 assists in 47 games and currently has a goal and an assist in seven playoff games.