Report: Multiple Canucks Staff In Attendance At OHL Playoff Matchup Between Brantford & North Bay

Canucks GM Patrik Allvin, Assistant GM Ryan Johnson, and multiple amateur scouts are reportedly in attendance at tonight's playoff game between the Brantford Bulldogs and the North Bay Battalion.
With the 2025–26 season coming to a close for the Vancouver Canucks, all eyes appear to be turning towards the upcoming NHL Entry Draft. While the Canucks currently have the highest odds to pick first-overall in the draft, it appears they are keeping their options open. Four members of the Canucks’ front-office staff are reportedly in attendance at tonight’s OHL playoff matchup between the Brantford Bulldogs and the North Bay Battalion.
According to an X post by CHEK TV’s Rick Dhaliwal, the Canucks staff members in attendance tonight include Vancouver General Manager Patrik Allvin, Assistant General Manager and Abbotsford Canucks GM Ryan Johnson, Amateur Scoting Director Todd Harvey, and Amateur Scout Phil Goulding.
This high-volume presence of Canucks staff at this particular game is notable for a few reasons. The most intriguing reason is that centre Caleb Malhotra, son of current Abbotsford Canucks Head Coach Manny Malhotra, plays for Brantford.
Malhotra, who previously played for the Chilliwack Chiefs of the BCHL the year prior, finished the 2025–26 season with 29 goals and 55 assists in 67 games played for the Bulldogs. He is currently up to seven goals and five assists in five OHL playoff games. Many expect the centre to be picked within the top-10 in this year’s Entry Draft.
Despite the notable connections between Malhotra and the Canucks organization, there are still a few other prospects playing in this game that could be catching the eyes of Vancouver’s management instead. North Bay centre Ryder Cali is another intriguing prospect who is projected to go during the second round of the draft. Cali finished the regular season with 16 goals and 20 assists in 47 games and currently has a goal and an assist in seven playoff games.
As it stands, Brantford currently leads the series by 1–0, having won Game 1 by a score of 8–1 on April 8. After tonight, the next game between these two teams will take place on April 12.
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