Canucks To Make Jake DeBrusk A Healthy Scratch Against The Seattle Kraken

In a surprising move on Sunday, the Vancouver Canucks elected to have Jake DeBrusk skate as an extra ahead of their Monday night matchup against the Seattle Kraken. DeBrusk skated on a line with Filip Chytil and David Kämpf, both of whom were also extras.

“We had a good talk with Jake. He had a lot going on well for him, just couldn't get it in. And then he's been a little bit stale as far as chances on 5-on-5. I think it's going to be a good reset for him,” Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote said on Sunday after practice.

DeBrusk, who first joined the Canucks back in the off-season of 2024, has yet to miss a single game for Vancouver. If he's held out of the lineup on Monday as he's projected to, this will be his first time missing a game for the Canucks. He currently has nine goals and eight assists in 37 games played this season.

“He understands and he's frustrated with some of the things that are going on with himself. He was good about it. He knows what he has to get back to. But he's not the only one,” Foote added. “I believe for him to have that reset, we need him being at the net, stop and getting those goals and when he can get them. This would be good for him. Sometimes it's good to sit back and rest that brain for one and look from upstairs and come back.”

Other lineup changes include the returns of Aatu Räty and Nils Höglander, both of whom sat out of Vancouver’s last game. Brock Boeser joined Elias Pettersson and Evander Kane on the Canucks’ top line, while Marco Rossi skated with Liam Öhgren and Conor Garland.

