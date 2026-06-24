Despite Recent Trade Trends, The Canucks Should Not Avoid Drafting American Prospects

The Vancouver Canucks should focus on talent rather than nationality at the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.
With the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on the horizon, there is growing concern among Canadian fan bases surrounding American-born prospects. This concern is valid considering recent trends of American players demanding trades out of Canada. While there is always a future risk that a player will eventually want to head back to the USA, it should not deter the Vancouver Canucks from selecting American players in this year's draft.
While it's true that some players don't want to play in Canada, there are examples in almost every Canadian city of Americans who have committed long-term to their organizations. Last off-season in Vancouver, Brock Boeser signed a seven-year deal while Thatcher Demko re-signed for three more seasons. As for other examples, Kyle Connor is set to begin an eight-year extension with the Winnipeg Jets, while Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson have made long-term commitments with the Montréal Canadiens.
One of the best ways to prevent players from asking out, regardless of nationality, is to build a winning organization on the ice. If a Canadian team becomes a contender, players will be more likely to stay or sign in that city. The Canadiens are a good example, as their players sound very committed to the organization after a recent trip to the Eastern Final.
All of this leads to the big question this week: will the Canucks skip American prospects for fear they may leave or not sign with the organization? The answer should be no, as Vancouver can not afford to skip out on talent at this point in the rebuild. Unless a prospect says they do not have any interest in being selected by a Canadian team, the Canucks should consider drafting them if they are the best player available at the position.
Ultimately, the decision of a few players should not impact how a team like Vancouver operates. Yes, there is potential risk in the future, but missing out on a game-breaker out of fear they may one day ask out is not something that should dictate the Canucks' decisions this week. If Vancouver can start building a winning team, it should ensure that players, regardless of nationality, want to stay with the organization long-term.
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