Abbotsford Canucks Win First Calder Cup In Franchise History: One Year Ago Today

Since their Calder Cup win, Abbotsford has lost a fair number of key contributors to their championship winning team via both free-agency and jumps to the NHL. Šilovs, Blais, Phil Di Giuseppe, and more have all ended up with different NHL organizations, while Karlsson, Max Sasson, Aatu Räty, and others have taken on full-time NHL roles with the Canucks. Former General Manager Ryan Johnson is now Vancouver’s GM, while Manny Malhotra is now head coach of the Canucks.