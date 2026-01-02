Finland Names Canucks Goaltender Kevin Lankinen To 2026 Winter Olympic Roster

The Vancouver Canucks will have yet another player representing their home country at the 2026 Winter Olympics, as Kevin Lankinen has officially been named to Finland’s roster. Lankinen is expected to reprise his role as a backup goaltender behind Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators.

Lankinen previously represented Finland at the 4 Nations Faceoff in February, surprising many by taking the role of starting goaltender after a couple of subpar performances from Saros. He took part in two games for Finland at this tournament, registering one win and one loss and posting a 4.83 GAA and .811 SV%.

The 4 Nations Faceoff was not the only time that Lankinen represented Finland, as he also took part in the 2019 IIHF World Championship for his country. In eight games played, he posted a 1.50 GAA and .942 SV%, collecting seven wins and two shutouts. Lankinen’s efforts helped Finland to their third gold medal ever.

The 2025–26 season got off to a rough start for Lankinen, who is currently sporting a 3.41 GAA and .885 SV%. While his numbers don’t provide the most positive image, Lankinen has been strong for the Canucks as of late, backstopping them to back-to-back shootout victories against the Boston Bruins and Seattle Kraken. Also of note is Lankinen’s current streak in shootouts this season — he has yet to surrender a goal against in 17 shootout attempts faced.

Lankinen joins a talented Team Finland that had already named Saros, Sebastian Aho, Aleksander Barkov, Mikko Rantanen, Miro Heiskanen, and Esa Lindell to their roster back in June.

Finland will take part in the first game of the 2026 Winter Olympics, facing off against Slovakia on February 11 at 7:40 am PT.

