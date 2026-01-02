'The Only Way Out Of It Is Hard Work & Just Trusting The Process': Canucks Brock Boeser Speaks About Recent Scoring Slump

As the calendar flips to 2026, one thing that Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser is hoping to leave behind in 2025 is his goal-scoring slump. The 28-year-old last scored on November 28, 2025 and is currently on a 14-game goalless streak. For Boeser, it's not just goals that have been hard to come by lately, but also assists, as he had just one in the month of December.

"It's been tough, said Boeser after practice on Thursday when asked about his recent play. "And, you know, the confidence has been pretty low, but we talked about these slumps. Like the only way out of it is hard work and just trusting the process."

Boeser has gone through goalless slumps before, but never like this. Not only is the length of slump new for him, but also the fact that he hasn't found a way to draw assists consistently. Ultimately, this slump has been frustrating and is something Boeser hopes he breaks out of sooner rather than later.

"I think it's different because I still feel like I've still had a lot of chances. I just haven't put the puck in the net. So that's on me. I gotta find ways to bear down and put the puck in the net. It's definitely been hard to stay positive. But, like I just said, it's it comes down to the work. And I think when you put the work in, then you'll get bounces."

Getting pucks on net has been a challenge for Boeser over the past 14 games. He is averaging 1.64 shots per game, which is down from his 2.47 shots per game he was averaging before the slump started. As Boeser explained, he needs to get back to shooting the puck more, which is how he has had success in the past.

"When I score goals, I have a high volume of shots. And I know I did look at that, not enough shots lately. There have been times where, in the past few games, I feel like I could have put the puck towards in that and I passed, and so I think I got to have a more shooting mentality, and yeah, I think it definitely starts with the volume of shots."

Boeser isn't the only experienced player on this roster who is currently struggling. Conor Garland and Evander Kane had one goal each in December, while Jake DeBrusk, who also had one goal in the last month, was at one point a healthy scratch. Scratching a player like DeBrusk has impacted the team, as it is a reminder that players need to earn their spot regardless of what their salary is.

"It's a message that you can't be complacent. It doesn't matter who you are. You've got to bring it every night. We have a lot of young guys. We're trying to build something here. You've got to show up each and every night, ready to work and ready to commit to the style play that we want to play."

Boeser will have plenty of opportunity to get back on track in the near future as the Canucks have a very condensed January schedule. Vancouver plays 16 times over the next month, which includes an eight-game homestand. A strong month would not only be a confidence booster for Boeser but also the entire team.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

‘I Don’t Worry About That’: Canucks Discuss Condensed January Schedule Ahead Of 2026 Olympic Break

Canucks’ Conor Garland And Marco Rossi Expected To Miss ‘At Least A Week’ Due To Injury

5 New Year’s Resolutions The Vancouver Canucks Should Make For 2026

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.