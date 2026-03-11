Chaos Giraffe No More?: Former Canuck Looking For New Nickname With New Team

Vancouver’s Chaos Giraffe era ended when the Vancouver Canucks traded Tyler Myers to the Dallas Stars last week. But, according to reports, the moniker for the Canucks’ former veteran defenceman will stay in Vancouver. Myers does not wish to keep it going as he starts a new journey in Dallas.
“Let’s not bring that to Texas. That’s my worst nickname. It doesn’t even flow,” he said on 96.7 The Ticket after Dallas took a 2–1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights last night.
Myers first appeared to have gotten the nickname from Wyatt Arndt of CanucksArmy, though it has stuck with the fanbase since then, developing into a term of endearment rather than critique after a few strong seasons.
Now that Myers has found himself on the path to a Stanley Cup with the Stars, he’s hoping that he’ll be able to find another nickname. So far, it appears Dallas captain Jamie Benn, who played junior hockey with Myers as part of the WHL’s Kelowna Rockets, is pulling out some old tricks in order to do so.
“We had a weird thing in Kelowna — what is that, 17 years ago now — everybody called each other by their dads name. So he’s bringing that back a little bit.”
The Myers era in Vancouver appears to have ended. With his departure comes the end of the ‘Chaos Giraffe’ nickname.
