Former Canucks GM Brian Burke Inducted Into The Hockey Hall-Of-Fame

“As a GM, I think he would be categorized as a wheeler-dealer in the sense that he has never been afraid to take big swings,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said of Burke in a written article published to NHL.com. “With the Canucks, he managed to do what he had to do to get Daniel and Henrik Sedin with the No. 2 and 3 picks in the 1999 NHL Draft, which is no easy feat. [...] He’s got that level of self-confidence, not arrogance, but self-confidence that he’s not afraid to try something that most people wouldn’t dare try. Not every trade he’s made has worked out, but he’s always had the intestinal fortitude to try big things.”