Former Canucks GM Brian Burke Inducted Into The Hockey Hall-Of-Fame

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Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2026 6:32 PMPublished Nov 10, 2026 6:32 PM
Former Canucks GM Brian Burke was one of six individuals inducted into the Hockey Hall-of-Fame on Monday.
Former Vancouver Canucks General Manager Brian Burke is officially a member of the Hockey Hall-Of-Fame.
Burke — as well as fellow 2026 HHOF inductees Patrice Bergeron, Cindy Curley, Carey Price, Pekka Rinne, and Keith Tkachuk — was officially inducted Monday, November 9, after a weekend of festivities honouring this year’s entrants in Toronto.
Burke’s 30+ year career as an NHL executive began when he joined the Canucks as Director of Hockey Operations in 1987. He then went on to become the General Manager of the Hartford Whalers for one season (1992–93), before joining the league office as Director of Hockey Operations from 1993–94 to 1998–99.
From 1999–00, Burke took part in his second stint with the Canucks, this time as GM. It was during this tenure that he pulled off the ever-popular draft-day move that landed Vancouver both Daniel and Henrik Sedin with the second and third-overall picks. Both Sedins have since become cornerstones in Vancouver’s professional hockey scene and now serve in similar roles to Burke’s first with the team as the Canucks’ Presidents of Hockey Operations.
As well as his combined 10-years with the Canucks organization, Burke also served in executive roles for the Anaheim Ducks (2005–06 to 2008–09), Toronto Maple Leafs (2008–09 to 2012–13), Calgary Flames (2013–14 to 2018–19), and Pittsburgh Penguins (2020–21 to 2022–23). He also took on numerous roles internationally, at the WHL and OHL-level, and with the PWHL.
“As a GM, I think he would be categorized as a wheeler-dealer in the sense that he has never been afraid to take big swings,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said of Burke in a written article published to NHL.com. “With the Canucks, he managed to do what he had to do to get Daniel and Henrik Sedin with the No. 2 and 3 picks in the 1999 NHL Draft, which is no easy feat. [...] He’s got that level of self-confidence, not arrogance, but self-confidence that he’s not afraid to try something that most people wouldn’t dare try. Not every trade he’s made has worked out, but he’s always had the intestinal fortitude to try big things.”
Burke is the most recent former Canuck to be inducted into the HHOF. Prior to that, both Sedins, as well as former Canucks goaltender Roberto Luongo, were inducted in November of 2022.
Aug 26, 2013; Arlington, VA, USA; Team USA director of player personnel Brian Burke speaks during a press conference at the start of the 2013 U.S. Men's national team camp at Kettler Capitals Iceplex. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
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