Former Vancouver Canucks Around The World: SHL & Liiga

Philip Holm, Djurgårdens IF: Played in one game for the Canucks during the 2017–18 season after spending most of his career in Sweden. Traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in February of 2018 but did not play a game for them. Played in the KHL, AHL, and NL before returning to the SHL in 2022–23. Joined Djurgårdens IF in 2025–26 after a season in the NL.