Vancouver Canucks 2026–27 Player Preview: Arshdeep Bains

A preview of Canucks forward Arshdeep Bains' 2026-27 season.
Welcome to The Hockey News Vancouver Canucks site's 2026–27 player preview article series. This series will outline the expectations for every player projected to play for Vancouver during the 2026–27 season. Today's player is Canucks forward Arshdeep Bains.
Bains' 2025-26 Season
Bains had an up-and-down year with Vancouver. The 25-year-old skated in 28 games, recording one goal and five points. In the end, Bains spent the majority of his season in the AHL playing for the Abbotsford Canucks.
As for his time in the AHL, Bains continued to produce as he has for his entire career. He finished the campaign with 11 goals and 24 points in 34 games. Bains also became the franchise's all-time points leader as he now sits with 160 points in 209 games.
Bains' 2026-27 Letter Grade
The Hockey News' Canucks site gave Bains a C+ grade for his 2025–26 season. While he wasn't able to produce at the NHL level, he found ways to be effective in the AHL. Bains also deserves credit for moving up Abbotsford's all-time list in goals, assists and points.
Bains' 2026-27 Predictions
This season could be a make-or-break year for Bains. He has been with the organization since 2022 and needs to establish himself as a full-time NHLer. Bains is also scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the year, meaning the 2026-27 campaign will be used as an audition for a new contract.
With Vancouver currently in a rebuild, Bains needs to show he can be part of the future. He is just above the age of player the Canucks should have on the roster, but could still be valuable on the fourth line. Ultimately, it will be interesting to see if Bains' relationship with Manny Malhotra grants him more opportunities this season.
Bold Prediction: Bains represents Abbotsford at the 2027 AHL All-Star Classic.
Canucks 2026–27 Player Previews:
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