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Vancouver Canucks 2026–27 Player Preview: Arshdeep Bains

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A preview of Canucks forward Arshdeep Bains' 2026-27 season.

Welcome to The Hockey News Vancouver Canucks site's 2026–27 player preview article series. This series will outline the expectations for every player projected to play for Vancouver during the 2026–27 season. Today's player is Canucks forward Arshdeep Bains. 

Bains' 2025-26 Season

Bains had an up-and-down year with Vancouver. The 25-year-old skated in 28 games, recording one goal and five points. In the end, Bains spent the majority of his season in the AHL playing for the Abbotsford Canucks.

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As for his time in the AHL, Bains continued to produce as he has for his entire career. He finished the campaign with 11 goals and 24 points in 34 games. Bains also became the franchise's all-time points leader as he now sits with 160 points in 209 games. 

Bains' 2026-27 Letter Grade

The Hockey News' Canucks site gave Bains a C+ grade for his 2025–26 season. While he wasn't able to produce at the NHL level, he found ways to be effective in the AHL. Bains also deserves credit for moving up Abbotsford's all-time list in goals, assists and points.

Bains' 2026-27 Predictions&nbsp;&nbsp;

This season could be a make-or-break year for Bains. He has been with the organization since 2022 and needs to establish himself as a full-time NHLer. Bains is also scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the year, meaning the 2026-27 campaign will be used as an audition for a new contract. 

With Vancouver currently in a rebuild, Bains needs to show he can be part of the future. He is just above the age of player the Canucks should have on the roster, but could still be valuable on the fourth line. Ultimately, it will be interesting to see if Bains' relationship with Manny Malhotra grants him more opportunities this season. 

Bold Prediction: Bains represents Abbotsford at the 2027 AHL All-Star Classic.

Nov 5, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Arshdeep Bains (13) skates during warm up prior to a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn ImagesNov 5, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Arshdeep Bains (13) skates during warm up prior to a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Canucks 2026–27 Player Previews:&nbsp;

Ilya Safonov

Braeden Cootes

Linus Karlsson

Nikita Tolopilo

Victor Mancini

Kevin Lankinen

Filip Chytil

Thatcher Demko

Jonathan Lekkerimäki

Elias Pettersson (D)

Marco Rossi

Max Sasson

Jamie Oleksiak

Drew O'Connor

Luke Schenn

Paul Cotter

Brendan Gallagher

Liam Öhgren

Tom Willander

Jake DeBrusk

Zeev Buium

Brock Boeser

Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

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