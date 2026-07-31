From The Hockey News' Archive: The Fight Of His Life

It was this same grit being called upon again of Odjick, though now in a different form, in a different fight. As he lay in a Vancouver hospital bed, bidding what was supposed to be farewell to those closest to him, doctors began discussing a treatment. It was not quite experimental, as was later reported in the press, but it was a chemotherapy combination that included the drug Bortezomib. It had been around for some time, though research into its use to treat cardiac amyloidosis was relatively limited. “We weren’t certain whether the treatment was going to work, in the sense that it was possible that (his disease) was too far in advance to benefit,” said Dr. Kevin Song, Odjick’s hematologist at Vancouver General. “The only thing we could do was give it our best shot.”