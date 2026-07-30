Canucks & City Of Vancouver In The Process Of Partnering To Create New Practice Facility At Britannia

The Canucks and the City of Vancouver are engaging in talks to create a new practice facility at Britannia Ice Rink.
A practice facility update has finally come.
The Vancouver Canucks and City of Vancouver announced today that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in hopes of partnering to create a new practice facility at Britannia Ice Rink.
“This partnership with our City represents a long-term investment in our community and in the future of hockey in Vancouver,” Canucks Sports & Entertainment’s President of Business Operations, Michael Doyle, said in a press release. “Britannia is a neighbourhood with deep roots and connection to the Aquilini family, which makes this particularly meaningful. We are committed to working with the community to explore opportunities for youth, families and future generations to connect through sport.”
Britannia was rumoured to be the final landing spot for Vancouver’s practice facility back in March, though no update had been provided up until now. The initial report, made by Irfaan Gaffar and CanucksArmy, stated that the facility would include “state-of-the-art gym, off-ice training facility, lounge, and locker room.”
Renderings shared by the Canucks of how the project could potentially take shape indicate that there will be offices on the higher levels of the facility, with this building being referred to as the “training venue.” The rendering shows that the new building would be attached to the existing rink.
“A dedicated practice facility is an important step forward for our organization and our players but working with the City to have this initiative deliver new amenities for the community makes this extra special,” Canucks co-President of Hockey Operations, Daniel Sedin, added. “It gives our players and staff a home designed for development and provides the environment needed to help them reach their full potential. This is another important piece in building the foundation, culture and standards that will help position the Vancouver Canucks for long-term success.”
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