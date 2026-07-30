Canucks & City Of Vancouver In The Process Of Partnering To Create New Practice Facility At Britannia

“A dedicated practice facility is an important step forward for our organization and our players but working with the City to have this initiative deliver new amenities for the community makes this extra special,” Canucks co-President of Hockey Operations, Daniel Sedin, added. “It gives our players and staff a home designed for development and provides the environment needed to help them reach their full potential. This is another important piece in building the foundation, culture and standards that will help position the Vancouver Canucks for long-term success.”