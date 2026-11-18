Vancouver Canucks
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Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 18, 2026 12:00 PM
Brock Boeser ranks top-10 in Vancouver Canucks history for goals and points.
There are few players in Vancouver Canucks history who have been more productive than Brock Boeser. The 29-year-old recently became the eighth player in franchise history to record 500 points and the 13th player to skate in at least 650 regular-season games. Boeser also ranks eighth in franchise history for goals, 12th in assists and ninth in power play points.
While Boeser still has a long career ahead of him, there is a case to be made that he has already solidified his spot in the team's Ring of Honour. At the time of writing, only eight names have been placed in the Ring of Honour, which goes along with the six numbers that have been retired. The players so far inducted into the Ring of Honour are Orland Kurtenbach, Kirk McLean, Thomas Gradin, Harold Snepsts, Pat Quinn, Mattias Ohlund, Alex Burrows, and Roberto Luongo.
Boeser resembles everything that the Ring of Honour stands for. He has delivered on the ice and become a fan favourite during his decade-plus with the organization. If Boeser stays healthy and plays out his entire contract with Vancouver, he will become just the fourth player to skate in 1,000 regular-season games with the organization and, based on his current production rate, could surpass the 750-point mark with the Canucks.
At this stage, the only thing that could derail Boeser's induction into the Ring of Honour is a very ugly breakup from the organization. While anything is possible, this seems very unlikely, as the American winger appears as committed as anyone to Vancouver. Even if a trade happens down the line, it feels like Boeser is the type of player who would be cheered upon his return to Rogers Arena, unlike some of his more recent teammates.
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The good news is that Boeser still has plenty of time to add to his resume before a decision on the Ring of Honour needs to be made. As pointed out, however, he has already made a strong case thanks to his play over the last 11 seasons. Ultimately, it will be interesting to see where Boeser ends up on the franchise's all-time points list, and whether he can eventually reach the 1,000-game mark with the Canucks.
Nov 13, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser (6) skates in warm up prior to a game against the New York Rangers at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
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