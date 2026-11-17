Vancouver Canucks
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Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2026 11:00 PMPublished Nov 17, 2026 11:00 PM
Canucks forward Brock Boeser is currently riding an eight-game point-streak, one game removed from a career-high.
Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser is on the verge of reaching a career-high after his three-point night against the Utah Mammoth.
Boeser’s power-play goal and two assists on Monday extended his current point-streak to eight games, one short of his previous career-high of nine games. The forward, now in his 10th full-season with the Canucks, has hit his career-high of a nine-game point-streak three other times since entering the league in March of 2017.
The first time Boeser put together a nine-game point-streak was during the 2018–19 season — his second full-year in the NHL. He kicked this particular streak off on March 6 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, recording an assist on Alex Edler’s overtime-winner. His final point of this streak came in a 3–1 loss to the Calgary Flames on March 23, during which he scored Vancouver’s lone goal of the game (his 25th of the season). The Canucks put together a record of 5–3–1 during Boeser’s point-streak.
A few years later, in 2022–23, Boeser registered his second nine-game point-streak. This particular run saw him record his first point on November 8, assisting on an Oliver Ekman-Larsson goal in his team’s 6–4 win against the Ottawa Senators. His final point of this streak came on November 26, as he scored his third goal of the season in a 5–1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights. Boeser also scored his first goal of the season during this stretch, putting two past Jonathan Quick and the Los Angeles Kings in a 4–1 win. Vancouver went 5–4–0 in this span.
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Boeser’s most recent nine-game point-streak came during a career-year that saw him post 40 goals and 33 assists in 81 games. He put together a total of nine goals and five assists in nine games through November and December of 2023. This particular streak began after Boeser recorded back-to-back two-goal games on November 25 and 28, concluding the game after he scored in a 4–0 win against the Florida Panthers on December 14. During this streak, Boeser also put together his fifth-career hat trick and second of that particular season. The Canucks posted a record of 6–3–0 throughout this point-streak.
Since his current eight-game point-streak began, Boeser has scored four goals and seven assists — the most logged by any Canuck within that span of time. Five of these points came during Vancouver’s back-to-back against Vegas and Utah. After this recent stretch of play, he is now tied with Elias Pettersson for first on Vancouver in points.
Oct 4, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser (6) skates prior to the start of a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
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