A few years later, in 2022–23, Boeser registered his second nine-game point-streak. This particular run saw him record his first point on November 8, assisting on an Oliver Ekman-Larsson goal in his team’s 6–4 win against the Ottawa Senators. His final point of this streak came on November 26, as he scored his third goal of the season in a 5–1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights. Boeser also scored his first goal of the season during this stretch, putting two past Jonathan Quick and the Los Angeles Kings in a 4–1 win. Vancouver went 5–4–0 in this span.