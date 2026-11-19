Vancouver Canucks
603 Members•5,382 Posts
Kaja Antic- The Hockey News
Kaja Antic- The Hockey News
Nov 19, 2026 5:00 PMPublished Nov 19, 2026 5:00 PM
Wilson Björk has 10 points in 12 NCAA games this year.
To start the 2026-27 season, the Vancouver Canucks prospects who have received the most attention have been Adam Novotný, Caleb Malhotra, Braeden Cootes, Anthony Romani and Aleksei Medvedev. But if there's anyone flying under the radar, it might be 2025 fifth-round draft pick Wilson Björck. As of writing, the 20-year-old forward is tied for first in scoring at Colorado College with 10 points in 12 games and is off to a great November, putting up six points in four games, which included a four-point outing against Lindenwood on November 6.
Björck only recorded 15 points in 31 games at Colorado College last season and is already looking to surpass that total in nearly half the number of games. He's getting top-six minutes, playing on the first power-play unit, and so far, he's producing. Björck is a playmaker, as nine of his 10 points this season have been assists, but he's also a great two-way player who brings tons of value in the defensive zone.
While Björck plays a quiet game, that's not a knock on him. He is a very cerebral player who is always looking for the right play. One of his best qualities is his vision, as he'll often hold onto the puck when most players would have taken a shot on net, instead looking to set up a teammate.
However, that can also be a double-edged sword, as perhaps the biggest knock on his game is that Björck doesn't shoot the puck enough. He has had only one game this season in which he recorded more than three shots on goal and has only had one game with more than four in his NCAA career. Overall, Björck's low shot totals may be limiting his offensive upside, especially considering the opportunities he's being given by the Colorado coaching staff.
Related stories
As for a positive in Björck's game, that is his skating. He can outskate defenders to lose pucks and create offence off the rush. The next step Björck must take in his development is becoming a better play driver.
Right now, Björck's a very good complementary player, which by no means is a bad thing. If he can build on his strong start, he may start to get a closer look from Canucks management by season's end. There is still a long way to go in his development before he can be considered an NHL option, but his vision, hockey IQ, and playmaking ability, paired with his responsible two-way play, make him a prospect worth keeping an eye on.
Wilson Björck at Vancouver Canucks Development Camp (Photo Credit: Kaja Antic/The Hockey News)
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
The Hockey News
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy