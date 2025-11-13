Home Of The Abbotsford Canucks Gets New Name

The Abbotsford Centre is undergoing a name change. In a new deal agreement between the City of Abbotsford, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, and Rogers Communications, the home of the Abbotsford Canucks will now be known as Rogers Forum. The deal also includes Rogers becoming the Official Telecommunications Partner of the AHL Canucks.

“We’re proud to strengthen our longstanding partnership with Rogers and celebrate this next chapter for the City of Abbotsford,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “Rogers Forum has become a true gathering place for the Fraser Valley, a space where our community comes together to cheer, connect, and celebrate. Alongside the City and Rogers, we’re excited to continue growing the venue’s impact as a vibrant hub for sports, live entertainment, and unforgettable experiences.”

Abbotsford is coming off a historic season, which concluded in a 2025 Calder Cup championship. The Canucks have been using the Abbotsford Centre since they joined the AHL in 2021. Over their first four seasons, Abbotsford has picked up 163 wins and made the playoffs each season.

