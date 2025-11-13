Why Jiří Patera Could See His First Start With The Vancouver Canucks On The Upcoming Road Trip

After wrapping up a four-game homestand on Tuesday, the Vancouver Canucks are headed out East for three straight on the road. Vancouver will battle the Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Florida Panthers, with the three games taking place over the span of four days. The road trip will not be easy due to multiple factors, with one being the recent injury to Thatcher Demko.

During Tuesday's loss, Demko departed the game with what Head Coach Adam Foote called a "lower-body injury". According to reports, the injury involves Demko's groin and is expected to keep him out of the lineup for the next few weeks. As of writing, this means that the most likely duo for this three-game road trip will be Kevin Lankinen and Jiří Patera.

While it is a possibility that Lankinen plays all three games, it would be wise for the Canucks to give one of the three games to Patera. Even though this is not a gruelling trip from a travel perspective, playing Lankinen six times in 13 days is less than ideal. With Demko's exact return date still unclear, Vancouver needs to ensure that they aren't overplaying Lankinen, as it could result in an injury.

As for Patera, a start would be his first in the NHL since February 26, 2024. That night, he put forth a strong effort, stopping 30 of 35 shots in an overtime loss to the Boston Bruins. Unfortunately, injuries have derailed Patera's career since signing with the Canucks in 2024, as he has only played 12 games in the AHL over the last two seasons.

Looking at the schedule, the best option would be to play Patera on Sunday against Tampa Bay. While the Lightning have a talented roster, they will have played the day before in Florida. Based on the way the two Florida teams played in the pre-season, Saturday could feature plenty of physicality and maybe even some fights.

In the end, Patera should get at least one start on the upcoming road trip. While Lankinen has shown he can perform in back-to-back scenarios, Vancouver needs to consider the condensed schedule and the fact that there is another road back-to-back scheduled at the end of the month. Ultimately, it would be a wise move to rest Lankinen in one of these games and give Patera his first start with the Canucks.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Canucks Activate Forward Jonathan Lekkerimäki Off Injured Reserve, Assign To The AHL

Which Canucks Have Played In 500+ Career NHL Games?

Son Of Abbotsford Canucks Head Coach Named Team CHL Captain

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.