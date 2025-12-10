NHL Rumor Roundup: The Latest Vancouver Canucks Speculation

The Vancouver Canucks have dominated the NHL rumor mill in recent days.

Most of the speculation is focused on the future of Canucks captain Quinn Hughes. The 26-year-old superstar defenseman has a year left on his contract, leading pundits to ponder what might happen if he doesn't sign an extension next summer.

Some believe the Canucks could trade Hughes, suggesting the New Jersey Devils and Detroit Red Wings as potential trade destinations.

Over the weekend, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman raised a stir when he said the Devils had contacted the Canucks about Hughes. However, he stressed there was nothing imminent and wasn't sure how far those discussions went.

On Monday, TSN's Darren Dreger reported the Canucks received calls from rival clubs after they recently circulated a memo indicating their willingness to entertain trade offers for their pending UFAs. He said that some teams, such as the Devils, also inquired about the Canucks' non-UFA players like Hughes but indicated that things didn't get much further than that.

Dreger's colleague, Chris Johnston, said the Canucks didn't want to trade Hughes, but he thinks the club's struggles this season could make it difficult for the former Norris Trophy winner to stay. Johnston felt there was still time for the Canucks to save their season, but that meant trying to boost their roster instead of selling.

Pierre LeBrun suggested the Canucks could face deciding whether to peddle Hughes at the March 6 trade deadline, retain him for the summer and try to re-sign him or trade him during the draft in June. He felt it would be cleaner to move Hughes in March, as it wouldn't involve the defenseman's camp getting involved in determining his destinations.

Meanwhile, Friedman said on Monday the Red Wings also spoke to the Canucks about Hughes. He didn't get into specifics, but felt that a deal could be had if both sides wanted it.

Quinn Hughes Breaks Silence on Rumors Linking Him to the Red Wings

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes is well aware of the rumors that are linking him to his hometown Detroit Red Wings.

Another Canuck featuring prominently in the rumor mill is Kiefer Sherwood. The feisty 30-year-old winger is UFA-eligible in July and carries a very affordable $1.5-million cap hit.

Given the limited talent currently available in the trade market, Sherwood is drawing plenty of interest. He's been linked to the Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres, Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers.

Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic reported Monday that the Wild had "significant interest" in Sherwood, offering up a good young prospect. However, the Canucks reportedly raised their asking price to a good roster player and a first-round pick.

The Canucks reportedly remain interested in Wild center Marco Rossi. However, Russo and Smith don't see them parting with Rossi for Sherwood.

Friedman also mentioned Sherwood during his Monday podcast, claiming the Canucks asked the Flyers about right winger Owen Tippett. However, the Flyers aren't interested in parting with the 26-year-old, as they still believe he can take his game to another level.

