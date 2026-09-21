"I Feel Like We Executed The Days The Way We Wanted It To': Canucks Head Coach Manny Malhotra Speaks Following 2026 Training Camp

"I think even just coming into it, they had a much better sense of urgency, knowing that they didn't have three or four exhibition games to get up and going. Just talking to them prior to camp, they had made the decision to come in early September to get those skates in and get those touches in, and it was noticeable. There was no delay out there. When I asked them to push and step on the gas, they did so. They responded well to the way practice is supposed to look."