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How The 2026-27 Canucks Compare To Last Year's Team At The 10-Game Mark

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Adam Kierszenblat
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Oct 19, 2026 12:00 PM

Comparing the Canucks' start to the 2026-27 season with 2025-26.

The 2026-27 Vancouver Canucks have hit the 10-game mark of their season. As expected from a team in a rebuild, Vancouver has struggled to find the win column with just two victories over their first 10 games. While it is unfair to hold this year's group to the same standard as last season, it is interesting to see what the stats look like for each team after 10 games. 

The 2025-26 group will be remembered as the "Win For Quinn" team. Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin did everything they could to try to make Quinn Hughes happy, but as we know now, that was not an ideal plan. That being said, last year's group did have a decent start as they went 5-5-0. 

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In comparison, the 2026-27 group has started the year with a 2-7-1 record. Despite not having Hughes, this season's team has outscored the 2025-26 group by a count of 30-28. On the flip side, this year's rebuilding team has allowed 45 goals compared to last season's 31. 

Another interesting trend is the special teams units. The 2026-27 group holds a slight advantage on the power play at 20% compared to 18.2%. As for the penalty kill, 2025-26 has a significant lead at 72.2% compared to 58.1%. 

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The final area is shots for and against, which are both wins for the 2025-26 team. Last year's group averaged 25.6 shots per game compared to this season's 21.1. Shots against were close, but the 2025-26 group averaged 30.0 compared to 32.7 this year. 

Ultimately, it will be interesting to see the final results between these two teams. This year's group has a head start as they are in an intentional rebuild, but there is a chance they surpass the point total of 58 established in 2025-26. For the meantime, however, the 2026-27 has some catching up to do after picking up just five points over the first 10 games of the campaign. 

Top 10 Point Leaders After 10 Team Games

2025-262026-27
Conor Garland: 3-7-10Elias Pettersson: 3-7-10
Elias Pettersson: 3-4-7Paul Cotter: 4-3-7
Kiefer Sherwood: 6-0-6Brock Boeser: 2-5-7
Quinn Hughes: 1-5-6Linus Karlsson: 2-5-7
Filip Hronek: 0-6-6Jonathan Lekkerimäki: 2-4-6
Brock Boeser: 2-2-4Filip Hronek: 0-6-6
Drew O'Connor: 2-2-4Jake DeBrusk: 3-2-5
Evander Kane: 0-4-4Liam Öhgren: 2-3-5
Max Sasson: 3-0-3Marco Rossi: 3-1-4
Tyler Myers: 1-2-3Jamie Oleksiak: 1-3-4
Oct 8, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Vancouver Canucks left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn ImagesOct 8, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Vancouver Canucks left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images

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