10 Takeaways From The First 10 Games Of The Canucks’ 2026–27 Season

One of the positives about Vancouver early on was that they didn’t have much trouble finding the back of the net. They currently sit tied for eighth in the NHL in goals-for with 30. Five of their skaters have scored three or more goals, with Paul Cotter leading the team with four tallies after his four-goal campaign through the first four games of the season. That said, their goals-for stats are significantly inflated by their 6–5 overtime win and 9–7 loss to the Oilers at the beginning of the year — they haven’t scored more than two goals since.