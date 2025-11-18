How The Canucks Have Performed In Back-To-Backs In 2025–26

The Vancouver Canucks have played in four back-to-backs so far during the 2025–26 season and have a surprisingly good record during them — something they didn’t have last year. Vancouver had two wins in their first back-to-back and have since managed to put up decent efforts in the rest of them. Here’s how they have performed in their first four back-to-backs of the season.

October 16 and 17

Vancouver’s first back-to-back of the season came just a week after they started their 2025–26 season. In their first match, they defeated the Dallas Stars by a score of 5–3, during which Thatcher Demko started in net. The day after, they played the Chicago Blackhawks, taking the win in a shootout by a score of 3–2.

In both of these games, Vancouver was outshot by their opponent, albeit not by more than five shots. However, they registered faceoff win percentages of less than 50% in both games. During this stretch, they welcomed back Teddy Blueger and had the least amount of injuries compared to the rest of their back-to-backs thus far.

October 25 and 26

In their first home back-to-back of the season, Vancouver split their record with a loss to the Montréal Canadiens and an overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers, both by scores of 4–3. In both games combined, the Canucks put up 58 shots on net and had 53 against. Their faceoff win rate faced a massive difference, as they went from 37.7% (the lowest of all games throughout these back-to-backs) to 59.3% (the highest of the back-to-backs).

The game against Montréal proved to be costly, as actions from that game resulted in Canucks captain Quinn Hughes sitting out of the next four games. While Vancouver did have some solid stretches against the Canadiens, their penalty kill floundered, ultimately factoring into their loss after putting up a success rate of only 33.3%.

November 8 and 9

Vancouver’s back-to-back on November 8 and 9 was the first time they had a single goaltender start both games — that being Kevin Lankinen. The goaltender faced a total of 64 shots throughout those two games and allowed eight goals during that span. Even so, Vancouver managed to grab three of a possible four points on the weekend.

The Canucks put up resilient efforts during these games, shutting out the Columbus Blue Jackets’ power play and putting up 33 shots on the Colorado Avalanche. They did, however, only register a penalty killing rate of 33.3% against the Avalanche while failing to convert on their own power play against the Blue Jackets.

November 16 and 17

In their most recent back-to-back, the Canucks put up a season-low in total shots produced (33) and a season-high in shots faced (71). They also produced the most goals-for throughout this stretch with 11 in two days, as well as the most consistent faceoff winning percentage with a difference of only 0.3%. Against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Vancouver put up their best special teams effort with a 66.6% success rate on the power play and all penalties killed.

This back-to-back did not come without an injury, unfortunately, as the Canucks lost Conor Garland during the second period of their first game. The forward did not return to that game and did not play against the Florida Panthers the day after.

All in all, Vancouver has collected 11 of a possible 16 points throughout their first four back-to-backs of the season. Depending on when Demko returns, this task may become more difficult, though now that Jiří Patera has made his first NHL start since March 2024, the goaltender may be able to build off some good saves he made on Monday night.

Vancouver’s next back-to-back occurs next week, when the Canucks take on the San Jose Sharks on Friday and the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. After, they’ll face the Utah Mammoth and Minnesota Wild at home on December 5 and 6 respectively.

