How The Canucks Plan On Learning From Their Recent 9-7 Loss To The Oilers

"That game is just like any other game," said Malhotra. "We will analyze the things that we like, the things that we don't like. We'll work and work on the things we like to make them better. We'll clean up the things that we feel need to clean up, and then we move on. But (Thursday's) game is not by any means a special game in that regard. It's going to be the same mentality throughout the course of the year."