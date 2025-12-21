Canucks Kevin Lankinen Continues His Historic Success In Shootouts

When it comes to shootouts, few goaltenders are better than Kevin Lankinen. The Vancouver Canucks goalie has participated in 13 career shootouts, posting a record of 9-4. While the overall record is impressive, it's his save percentage that has become historic.

Since the shootout was introduced in 2005, 142 goaltenders have participated in at least 10. Of those 142, Lankinen ranks first with a save percentage of .882. Of note, fellow Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko is also high on the list, as his .811 in 16 games ranks fifth all-time.

Over his 13 games, Lankinen has allowed just six goals on 51 shots. Only once has he allowed multiple goals in a shootout, which came in 2024 against the Philadelphia Flyers. As for his career high, that would be going seven for seven, which happened on Saturday against the Boston Bruins and in 2022 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

When Lankinen first arrived in Vancouver, he spoke to THN about his technique when it comes to the shootout. During the interview, he said, "I think over the years, you kind of develop a base of trying to remember what guys might have done before. At the same time, it's just about living in the moment. I think, reacting to what's coming ahead. You can't have too many thoughts going on because the guys are so good. So it's more about just being present and winning that one-on-one battle."

Since joining the Canucks in 2024, Lankinen has been almost unbeatable in the shootout. In seven games, he has a .862 save percentage, allowing four goals on 29 shots. For reference, his five wins rank tied for third since the start of the 2024-25 season, while his save percentage ranks second among goaltenders with at least five games played.

Having success in the shootout is not an easy task for a goaltender. Not only do they need to face some of the best players in the world one-on-one, but they are also hard to plan for as they are infrequent. Luckily for Vancouver, they have found a goaltender who excels in shootouts and is putting up historic numbers when the situation arises.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

The Canucks Have A Surprising 2025–26 Breakout Candidate In Linus Karlsson

Canucks Forward Jonathan Lekkerimäki Has Been On A Heater In The AHL

Calder Cup Champion Abbotsford Canucks Still Have Not Received Their Rings

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.