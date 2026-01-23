How The Vancouver Canucks Stack Up To The Rest Of The NHL: 50 Games In

The Vancouver Canucks are 50 games into the 2025–26 season. After dropping 11-straight games and trading Kiefer Sherwood to the San Jose Sharks, the Canucks won their first game of 2026 against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. This marks their 17th win of the season and fifth home win of 2025–26. Here’s how the Canucks stack up to the rest of the NHL 50 games into the season.
While the Canucks weren’t doing phenomenally before it, their 11-game losing streak didn’t exactly help their team statistics. Vancouver now ranks 32nd in the NHL in exactly half of these particular team stats. Aside from their record and points-percentage, the Canucks’ goals-against (182) and penalty kill (71.3%) sit at the very body of the league. Their highest-ranking stat remains their power play, which sits at 20th in the NHL with a success rate of 19.3%.
Vancouver’s individual stat leaders start to shift now that Sherwood is no longer part of the team. Elias Pettersson has now taken the team lead in goals (13), while Aatu Räty now leads them in hits (94). The Canucks’ individual stat leaders chart also shows a brief glance at how big of a role Filip Hronek has taken since Quinn Hughes’ departure from the team. The defenceman shares the team lead in points with Pettersson (29), while also leading his team in assists (25) and total minutes played (1222:18). The only listed individual stats in which Vancouver ranks higher than 32nd in the league are their overall TOI (Hronek, 11th), power play TOI (Brock Boeser, 20th), and penalty-killing TOI (Marcus Pettersson, 15th).
Another injury to Thatcher Demko means that the Cancuks’ goaltending stats are likely to change again in the coming days. Demko still leads Vancouver in SV% (.895%), GAA (2.90), and wins (8), while Kevin Lankinen tops the Canucks’ charts in all other goalie stats. In the four stats that Lankinen leads in for the Canucks, three of his totals rank higher than 32nd in the NHL — his minutes played (25th), shots-faced (22nd), and high-danger shots faced (16th). Lankinen also ranks 33rd in the league in high-danger SV% with 0.807%.
The next five Canucks games will take place on home-ice. Vancouver will face the New Jersey Devils tonight at 7:00 pm PT, then the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 3:00 pm PT matinee on Sunday, and then the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 7:00 pm PT. Games against the Anaheim Ducks at 7:00 pm PT on January 29th and the Toronto Maple Leafs at 4:00 pm PT on the 31st round out Vancouver’s next run of games at home.
