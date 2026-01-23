How The Vancouver Canucks Stack Up To The Rest Of The NHL: 50 Games In

Vancouver’s individual stat leaders start to shift now that Sherwood is no longer part of the team. Elias Pettersson has now taken the team lead in goals (13), while Aatu Räty now leads them in hits (94). The Canucks’ individual stat leaders chart also shows a brief glance at how big of a role Filip Hronek has taken since Quinn Hughes’ departure from the team. The defenceman shares the team lead in points with Pettersson (29), while also leading his team in assists (25) and total minutes played (1222:18). The only listed individual stats in which Vancouver ranks higher than 32nd in the league are their overall TOI (Hronek, 11th), power play TOI (Brock Boeser, 20th), and penalty-killing TOI (Marcus Pettersson, 15th).