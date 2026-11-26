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How Vasily Podkolzin Helped This Former Canucks Forward Decide To Sign In The KHL
Nov 26, 2026 8:00 PMPublished Nov 26, 2026 8:00 PM
Evander Kane cited former Canucks forward Vasily Podkolzin as being "really helpful" in deciding to sign in the KHL.
Vasily Podkolzin and Evander Kane have had their paths cross quite frequently throughout the past couple of seasons.
Podkolzin, drafted 10th-overall in 2019 by the Vancouver Canucks, was traded to the Edmonton Oilers in the summer of 2024 in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. His first season with the Oilers, 2024–25, saw him fall two points short of his career-high of 26.
Kane was also a member of the Oilers at the time, though he missed the entirety of the 2024–25 regular-season due to injury. He skated in 21 playoff games for Edmonton following recovery from his injury. When Kane was traded from Edmonton to Vancouver, the Oilers’ return was none-other than the very pick used to acquire Podkolzin less than a year prior.
The connections continue past that, however. In an interview with RG.org, Kane, who recently signed with Sibir Novosibirsk in the KHL, shared that his fellow former Canuck played a decent role in helping him decide to sign in Russia.
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“I got a lot of positive feedback, to be honest,” Kane said of signing in the KHL in the interview. “That was actually one of the things that really helped me in my decision-making process. [...] Specifically Vasily Podkolzin, talking to him at length about the league and some of the cities and some of the teams. [...] That was really helpful.”
Notably, Podkolzin played in the KHL for two full seasons before making the jump to the NHL. His contract with SKA St. Petersburg was a talking point leading into the draft and ultimately impacted why Vancouver couldn’t sign him to his entry-level contract until May of 2021. In 65 games with SKA, he posted seven goals and 12 assists.
Since then, Podkolzin has carved out a full-time role for himself in Edmonton’s lineup, putting up his first 30+ point season in 2025–26 (19 goals, 18 assists). He is currently averaging a near point per game pace with 14 goals and nine assists in 27 games this season, as well as 18:06 minutes played per game — nearly three minutes more than his previous career-high (15:23).
Oct 22, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Vasily Podkolzin (92) plays the puck along the boards in front of Carolina Hurricanes forward Nikolaj Ehlers (27) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
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