Jim Rutherford To Step Away From Canucks' President Of Hockey Operations Role After The 2026 NHL Draft

"I'm going to get away from the day-to-day operations. I'm going to stay with the team as an advisor and an alternate governor," he said in a media availability after the Canucks lost the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery. "As far as the day-to-day operations, we're going to put together a really good staff here going forward. This is something I've thought about anyways for a couple of years, but it's time for me to do that."