Potential Dorion GM Hire Causes Canucks Fans To Voice Displeasure

Multiple reports have named Pierre Dorion as a leading candidate to become the Canucks' next GM.
Things appear to have accelerated greatly in the Vancouver Canucks’ search for a new General Manager. With the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery taking place today, reports have emerged regarding former Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion’s status in the hiring process.
Earlier today, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, The Athletic’s Thomas Drance, and CHEK TV’s Rick Dhaliwal all confirmed that Dorion has become one of the Canucks’ leading candidates for the open General Manager position. This comes after TSN’s Darren Dreger reported that Dorion was in consideration for the role on Sunday.
This is not the only development in this saga from today. Since the reports on Dorion emerged earlier today, fans have taken to social media and have even begun emailing the Canucks to voice their disapproval. During “Donnie & Dhali” on CHEK TV, Dhaliwal reported that fans’ displeasure at Dorion’s consideration has officially reached the team, prompting concerns.
Though dialogue around Dorion has increased dramatically today, many reports have outlined that the search is not over yet. Gary Mason of The Globe and Mail reported that Vancouver has narrowed their list down to "five good candidates," and that Dorion and Abbotsford Canucks Assistant General Manager Ryan Johnson are two of them.
As of 12:30 pm PT on May 5, no other reports have come out regarding Vancouver’s GM search.
The 2026 NHL Draft Lottery will take place at 4:00 pm PT later today.
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