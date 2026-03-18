Mystery Solved! Canucks New Locker Room Win Song Finally Identified

As the Vancouver Canucks head towards the end of the season, an intriguing mystery has arisen. Recently, the Canucks switched their locker room win song, which was "Right Back Where We Started From" by Maxine Nightingale. The new win song has even confused some players, with many unable to answer what it is called.
The mystery has now been solved as the song's name has been identified. Thanks to a post-win social media video and the app "Shazam", it can now be confirmed that the new song is called "Mama Laudaaa" by artists Almklausi and Specktakel. The music video has over 20 million views, while the song has been "Shazamed" over 29,000 times.
The new locker room win song is fitting, as it matches the team's current vibe. Since the trade deadline, the players have appeared more positive and seem to be having fun on the ice again. The Canucks are also finding ways to win games, as they are now 3-2-1 in their last six.
Vancouver continues their eight-game homestand on Thursday when they battle the Tampa Bay Lightning. With 15 games remaining, the Canucks still have a stranglehold on 32nd in the league. Of those 15 games, seven are at Rogers Arena, while eight are on the road.
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