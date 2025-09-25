Nils Höglander Leaves Canucks Pre-Season Game Versus The Flames

Vancouver Canucks forward Nils Höglander will not return for their pre-season game against the Calgary Flames. The 24-year-old forward left the game, with Vancouver later announcing that he would not return. Despite leaving the game, Höglander was able to have an impact against the Flames as he scored the Canucks first goal of the game on the power play.

Post-game, Head Coach Adam Foote told the media that Höglander had suffered a lower-body injury in the victory. Foote also said that he would be reevaluated at a later date. According to a post by Farhan Lalji of TSN, Höglander was seen leaving the Abbotsford Centre "with a walking boot."

Höglander is projected to play a key role for Vancouver this season. Last year, he recorded 25 points in 72 games while averaging 12:08 of ice time. Over his career, Höglander has played 293 games, scoring 58 goals while recording 115 points.

