Out With The Old, In With The New: Abbotsford Canucks 2026-27 Season Preview

Vancouver Canucks
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Kaja Antic-THN
Kaja Antic-THN
Oct 17, 2026 12:00 AMPublished Oct 17, 2026 12:00 AM
The Abbotsford Canucks will play in their 2026-27 home-opener on October 17 versus the Coachella Valley Firebirds.
After missing the Calder Cup Playoffs for the first time in franchise history, the Abbotsford Canucks are stepping into the 2026-27 season with the goal of starting with a clean slate. The team fell short chasing a high after winning the Calder Cup in 2025. Now, they must analyze last season’s mistakes, remember what made them successful in 2025, and move forward.
New Leaders In Management And Behind The Bench
Abbotsford's changes this season start from the top. With General Manager Ryan Johnson and Head Coach Manny Malhotra both being promoted to the same roles with the Vancouver Canucks, the team was left with big shoes to fill. To lead the front office, the organization chose Richard Seeley as their new GM. He spent the past eight seasons as GM for the Ontario Reign.
As for who will be leading the bench, Ryan Papaioannou will be stepping up to the challenge. Papaioannou worked as Head Coach for the ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers, formerly the Pittsburgh Penguins' ECHL team.
“This hire will help shape the foundation for the development of our prospects in Abbotsford,” said Seeley in a press release about the new Head Coach. "Ryan has a unique talent for teaching and relating with players. His preparation both technically and tactically has led him to outstanding accomplishments at the junior level, as well as an impressive first season in the ECHL. His reputation as a communicator and someone who holds individuals and teams to high standards are the exact qualities we are looking for in the leader of our team."
It seems like both the new GM and Head Coach understand the importance of developing young players in the AHL. Playing for Abbotsford is about more than just looking to win the Calder Cup. It is about putting in the work and perfecting skills to help not just one's individual game, but the team as a whole.
Having a tight knit group of players who support one another, is what must be strived for in the AHL.
Players To Watch During The 2026-27 Season
Some players to look out for this season are defencemen Kirill Kudryavtsev and Sawyer Minio, and forwards Ty Mueller, Trey Fix-Wolansky, and Braeden Cootes.
Kudryavtsev is one of the most intriguing players on the roster. He recorded 20 points in 44 AHL games last season. As a defenceman, his skating and puck-moving ability are worthy of a second look. During his time in the AHL, he should focus on his offensive development, decision making when pressured by the offence, and working to establish himself as an NHL regular.
Mynio, who is 21, wore an “A” on his jersey during the 2026-27 pre-season. Last year, even as a defenceman, he managed to record 21 points in 58 games in his first full pro-hockey season. He also received Abbotsford’s Rookie of the Year award. If he works on being consistent in his defensive game and increasing confidence around the puck, he could become not just a stronger player for the team, but an option for Vancouver to call-up.
Mueller is on the way to establishing himself as a reliable centre for Abbotsford. His point production, penalty-killing abilities, and experience with Vancouver can help him become an important piece for Abbotsford. The forward continues showing his hard work and proving to the organization he is ready to take on more responsibility.
Fix-Wolansky is a player to look for if looking for offensive production. After recording 55 pints in 72 AHL games with the Hartford Wolf Pack in the 2025-26 season, this is a player Abbotsford can look toward when it comes to offence. The organization signed him as a free-agent in the summer of 2026. He has already recorded 4 assists in 4 regular-season AHL games. His ability to generate goals and offensive-zone chances will be valuable for Abbotsford.
Cootes was selected 15th-overall in the 2025 NHL Draft. He made Vancouver’s opening night roster after a successful pre-season that year, but got sent down to the WHL after three games. This year will be his first with Abbotsford. His development is worth tracking, as he was one of the stars of development camp and quickly made an impact. Cootes has proved he has the game-winning mentality but will want to continue working on his game in anticipation of making the NHL full-time.
What's Happened, And What's Upcoming
For the first time in franchise history, Abbotsford hosted pre-season games, where they swept the Calgary Wranglers in back-to-back games. The games took place on September 27 and 28, with Abbotsford registering a collective total of six goals scored and one goal allowed.
Abbotsford has already played in four games so far through the 2026-27 season. They dropped their season-opening series against the Wranglers by back-to-back 4-2 losses on October 2 and 3. The week after, they collected their first point after a 4-3 shootout loss to the Colorado Eagles. On October 10, they won their first game of the season by a score of 4-3 against Colorado.
Overall, Abbotsford is looking strong so far through the 2026-27 season. After missing playoffs last year, they must come into the new season ready to fix their earlier mistakes. With strong players and new management, the AHL Canucks are ready to welcome their fans back in the building. They'll play in their home-opener on Saturday, October 17 against the Coachella Valley Firebirds.
Photo Credit: Kaja Antic-THN
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