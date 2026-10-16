A Look At The Bo Horvat Trade Tree After Canucks Part Ways With Final Piece

The fifth-round pick that Vancouver received in return took a bit of a journey before it was ultimately used to select forward Joel Svensson. Only a couple of days after flipping Beauvillier, Vancouver sent the fifth-round pick, as well as a 2026 third-round pick, to the Calgary Flames for defenceman Nikita Zadorov. Calgary later sent the pick to the San Jose Sharks for defenceman Nikita Okhotyuk at the 2024 trade deadline. Due to previous trade agreements with the Blackhakws and Maple Leafs, the pick made its way back to Chicago and was ultimately used by the very team Vancouver acquired it from.