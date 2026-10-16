A Look At The Bo Horvat Trade Tree After Canucks Part Ways With Final Piece

Vancouver Canucks
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Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Oct 16, 2026 5:02 PMPublished Oct 16, 2026 5:02 PM
All three pieces acquired by the Canucks in the Bo Horvat trade have moved on to other organizations.
The Vancouver Canucks have officially parted ways with the final piece in the team’s Bo Horvat trade from January 2023. The full trade saw the former Canucks captain head to the New York Islanders in exchange for three pieces: a 2023 first-round pick, Anthony Beauvillier, and Aatu Räty.
On October 15, Vancouver dealt the final piece, Räty, to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forwards Jacob Quillan and Brandon Buhr. All three of Vancouver’s acquisitions from this trade are now with other teams; here’s a look at where they are, and what the Canucks received in return.
The 2023 First-Round Pick
The first piece of the Horvat trade to depart from the Canucks organization was the 2023 first-round pick. Vancouver used this selection, as well as a second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, to acquire Filip Hronek and a 2023 fourth-round pick from the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit used the first-round selection to draft defenceman Axel Sandin-Pellikka. Vancouver’s fourth-round selection went towards picking centre Ty Mueller, who remains with the organization as a key piece of the Abbotsford Canucks’ forward core.
While Sandin-Pellikka remains with the Red Wings, having recorded a 21-point season in his rookie year in 2025–26, the 2023 second-round pick the team acquired from Vancouver was traded to the Nashville Predators on the second day of the draft. Detroit acquired two picks back in exchange — a second-rounder and fifth-rounder in that year’s draft — using them to select defenceman Brady Cleveland and forward Kevin Bicker. Nashville used the second-round pick to draft forward Felix Nilsson. All three players have yet to skate in their first NHL games.
Anthony Beauvillier
A few months after they traded the first piece of the Horvat trade, Vancouver flipped their second piece. At the end of November in 2023, the Canucks traded forward Anthony Beauvillier to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Beauvillier scored 11 goals and 17 assists in 55 games for Vancouver before being dealt.
The fifth-round pick that Vancouver received in return took a bit of a journey before it was ultimately used to select forward Joel Svensson. Only a couple of days after flipping Beauvillier, Vancouver sent the fifth-round pick, as well as a 2026 third-round pick, to the Calgary Flames for defenceman Nikita Zadorov. Calgary later sent the pick to the San Jose Sharks for defenceman Nikita Okhotyuk at the 2024 trade deadline. Due to previous trade agreements with the Blackhakws and Maple Leafs, the pick made its way back to Chicago and was ultimately used by the very team Vancouver acquired it from.
Beauvillier also jumped around a little bit after departing from Vancouver before finding a home with the Washington Capitals. The same year he was acquired by Chicago, the forward was dealt to Nashville at the trade deadline, playing in 15 games and scoring a goal and two assists. That off-season, he signed a one-year, $1.25M deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but was ultimately traded to the Capitals for a 2025 second-round pick by that year’s trade deadline.
Aatu Räty
The final piece of the Horvat trade was Räty, who Vancouver held onto for over three years before ultimately trading the forward to Toronto on Thursday. Known best for his skills in the faceoff dot, Räty spent the entire 2025–26 season with Vancouver but occasionally found himself healthy-scratched. He put together four goals and 10 assists in 66 games.
Joining Vancouver in return are forwards Jacob Quillan and Brandon Buhr. Quillan signed an entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs in April of 2024 and has played in 24 NHL games and 111 AHL games since. Buhr signed a one-year deal with Toronto in March of 2026 after spending the past four seasons in the NCAA. Both are expected to fill depth roles for the Canucks organization, with Quillan expected to join the Abbotsford Canucks and Buhr likely joining the Kalamazoo Wings of the ECHL.
Apr 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Vancouver Canucks center Aatu Raty (54) wins a face-off in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
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