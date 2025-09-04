Vancouver Canucks Announce 2025 Training Camp Ticket Information

The Vancouver Canucks have announced ticket information for their 2025 Training Camp. This year's Training Camp will take place in Penticton, BC from September 18-21, with ticket sales starting on September 9 at 10:00 am PT. All on-ice sessions will take place at the South Okanagan Events Centre, which also hosted last year.

Ticket's for this year's Training Camp can be found online at ValleyFirstTix.com or in-person at the Valley First Box Office at the South Okanagan Events Centre. September 18, 19 and 21 will be practices while September 20 will be the Blue vs White game. full packages start at $62.00 and weekend packages at $45.00.

2025 Training Camp Schedule

Thursday, September 18, 9:00am

Friday, September 19, 9:00am

Saturday, September 20, 9:00am

Sunday, September 21, 8:30am

