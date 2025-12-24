The Hockey News - Canucks Site Predicts The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship

The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship begins on December 26, 2025, with many competitive teams vying for gold. Three Vancouver Canucks prospects are expected to take part in the tournament: Braeden Cootes, Wilson Björck, and Basile Sansonnens. Ahead of this year’s installment of the tournament, The Hockey News - Canucks Site writers put together our predictions for how the competition will shake out.

1. Which player (doesn't have to be Canucks-affiliated) will finish the tournament with the most goals?

Adam Kierszenblat: Ivar Stenberg

Izzy Cheung: Porter Martone

Nicolleta Panos: James Hagens

2. Which player (doesn't have to be Canucks-affiliated) will finish the tournament with the most points?

AK: Ivar Stenberg

IC: Michael Misa

NP: Gavin McKenna

3. Which Canucks prospect will finish the tournament with the most goals?

AK: Braeden Cootes

IC: Braeden Cootes

NP: Braeden Cootes

4. Which Canucks prospect will finish the tournament with the most points?

AK: Braeden Cootes

IC: Braeden Cootes

NP: Braeden Cootes

5. Where will each Canucks prospect's teams finish in the tournament standings?

AK: Sweden (Gold), Canada (Bronze), Switzerland (7th)

IC: Canada (Gold), Sweden (Silver), Switzerland (8th)

NP: Canada (Silver), Sweden (5th), Switzerland (8th)

6. How many Player of the Game awards will the Canucks prospects collectively win?

AK: 0

IC: 1

NP: 1–2

7. Which three teams will win Gold, Silver, and Bronze?

AK: Sweden, USA, Canada

IC: Canada, Sweden, USA

NP: USA, Canada, Czechia

