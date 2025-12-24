    • Powered by Roundtable

    The Hockey News - Canucks Site Predicts The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship

    Dec 24, 2025, 21:01
    Dec 24, 2025, 21:01
    Writers at The Hockey News - Canucks Site put together their picks for the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

    The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship begins on December 26, 2025, with many competitive teams vying for gold. Three Vancouver Canucks prospects are expected to take part in the tournament: Braeden Cootes, Wilson Björck, and Basile Sansonnens. Ahead of this year’s installment of the tournament, The Hockey News - Canucks Site writers put together our predictions for how the competition will shake out. 

    1. Which player (doesn't have to be Canucks-affiliated) will finish the tournament with the most goals? 

    Adam Kierszenblat: Ivar Stenberg 

    Izzy Cheung: Porter Martone

    Nicolleta Panos: James Hagens

    2. Which player (doesn't have to be Canucks-affiliated) will finish the tournament with the most points?

    AK: Ivar Stenberg 

    IC: Michael Misa

    NP: Gavin McKenna

    3. Which Canucks prospect will finish the tournament with the most goals? 

    AK: Braeden Cootes

    IC: Braeden Cootes

    NP: Braeden Cootes

    4. Which Canucks prospect will finish the tournament with the most points? 

    AK: Braeden Cootes

    IC: Braeden Cootes

    NP: Braeden Cootes 

    5. Where will each Canucks prospect's teams finish in the tournament standings?  

    AK: Sweden (Gold), Canada (Bronze), Switzerland (7th) 

    IC: Canada (Gold), Sweden (Silver), Switzerland (8th) 

    NP: Canada (Silver), Sweden (5th), Switzerland (8th) 

    6. How many Player of the Game awards will the Canucks prospects collectively win? 

    AK: 0

    IC: 1 

    NP: 1–2

    7. Which three teams will win Gold, Silver, and Bronze? 

    AK: Sweden, USA, Canada 

    IC: Canada, Sweden, USA 

    NP: USA, Canada, Czechia 

    Photo Credit: @HockeyCanada - Instagram

